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🏗️ Grayling, MI Engineering: Multiple Local Roles Open Now
Grayling’s engineering scene is small but mighty right now—solid openings for folks who like hands-on tech and detailed design work.
Electrical Supervisor – Manufacturing
- Employer: ARAUCO – North America
- Location: Grayling, MI (onsite at manufacturing site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the electrical team at a large wood-products plant, keeping equipment safe, reliable, and running smoothly. This role is great if you have 5+ years in electrical supervision, strong PLC skills (Allen Bradley), and want a job with bonus/profit sharing, solid health benefits, paid leave, and retirement contributions.
CAD Detailer – Engineering Support
- Employer: CSI Emergency Apparatus, LLC
- Location: Grayling, MI (in person)
- Type: Part-time (24–32 hrs/week)
- Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour
Perfect if you enjoy SolidWorks and 3D modeling and want flexible hours. You’ll create and revise part models and drawings, manage CAD files, and support design engineering on emergency vehicle projects.
HTM Tech III (Biomed)
- Employer: Munson Healthcare
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on: $9,000 sign-on bonus
- Salary: Not listed
High-skill biomedical tech role working on medical equipment across northern Michigan’s largest health system. Ideal if you have an associate degree in Biomed/Electronics, 4+ years’ experience, and CBET/CHTM (or can get CBET within a year), plus you want strong benefits, PTO, and growth support.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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