🏗️ Grayling, MI Engineering: Multiple Local Roles Open Now

Grayling’s engineering scene is small but mighty right now—solid openings for folks who like hands-on tech and detailed design work.

Employer: ARAUCO – North America

ARAUCO – North America Location: Grayling, MI (onsite at manufacturing site)

(onsite at manufacturing site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the electrical team at a large wood-products plant, keeping equipment safe, reliable, and running smoothly. This role is great if you have 5+ years in electrical supervision, strong PLC skills (Allen Bradley), and want a job with bonus/profit sharing, solid health benefits, paid leave, and retirement contributions.

Employer: CSI Emergency Apparatus, LLC

Location: Grayling, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (24–32 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Perfect if you enjoy SolidWorks and 3D modeling and want flexible hours. You’ll create and revise part models and drawings, manage CAD files, and support design engineering on emergency vehicle projects.

Employer: Munson Healthcare

Location: Grayling, MI

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: $9,000 sign-on bonus

Salary: Not listed

High-skill biomedical tech role working on medical equipment across northern Michigan’s largest health system. Ideal if you have an associate degree in Biomed/Electronics, 4+ years’ experience, and CBET/CHTM (or can get CBET within a year), plus you want strong benefits, PTO, and growth support.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.