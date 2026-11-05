undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Grayling, MI Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Open Now
Grayling’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several hands-on and technical roles open. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things are made, these are worth a look.
Quality Inspector – Incoming Inspection
- Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Onsite role checking mechanical and electronic parts used in advanced defense and security systems. You’ll read engineering drawings (including GD&T), use precision tools like micrometers and CMMs, and help track and document quality issues in the Quality Management System (QMS).
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead process development and continuous improvement on the production floor. This role focuses on safety, quality, productivity, cost, and reliability, using data and structured problem-solving to fix issues and validate new equipment and processes.
Controls Build Technician
- Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco – Grayling facility)
- Location: Grayling, MI, US
- Type: Likely Full-time (onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role assembling, wiring, and testing automated feeding equipment. You’ll read prints, install and troubleshoot 24v, 120v, and 480v systems, route and terminate cables, and sometimes travel, with access to strong benefits and professional development through Atlas Copco.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.