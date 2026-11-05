🏭 Grayling, MI Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Open Now

Grayling’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several hands-on and technical roles open. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things are made, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Grayling, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Onsite role checking mechanical and electronic parts used in advanced defense and security systems. You’ll read engineering drawings (including GD&T), use precision tools like micrometers and CMMs, and help track and document quality issues in the Quality Management System (QMS).

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Grayling, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead process development and continuous improvement on the production floor. This role focuses on safety, quality, productivity, cost, and reliability, using data and structured problem-solving to fix issues and validate new equipment and processes.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco – Grayling facility)

(Atlas Copco – Grayling facility) Location: Grayling, MI, US

Type: Likely Full-time (onsite)

Likely (onsite) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling, wiring, and testing automated feeding equipment. You’ll read prints, install and troubleshoot 24v, 120v, and 480v systems, route and terminate cables, and sometimes travel, with access to strong benefits and professional development through Atlas Copco.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.