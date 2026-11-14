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📢 Gray hiring full-time Library Director, $75k–$84k
📢 Gray hiring full-time Library Director ($75.5k–$84.4k)
The Town of Gray is hiring a full-time Library Director to lead the Gray Public Library in Cumberland County.
The director will oversee budgeting, staffing, programs, and public service. The town is looking for someone with strong leadership and administrative skills and a solid understanding of public library services.
Requirements:
- Master’s in Library Science from an ALA-accredited program
- At least 5 years of library experience
- At least 1 year in a supervisory role
Job details:
- Salary: $75,500–$84,469, depending on experience
- Schedule: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday, aligned with library hours
- Benefits: Health, life insurance, retirement, educational reimbursement, and more
- Position is open until filled
To apply, send a Town of Gray employment application, cover letter, and resume to [email protected] or mail to: Town of Gray – Human Resources Department, 24 Main Street, Gray, ME 04039.
Full job description: www.graymaine.org/employment.
More Info: Municipal Career Center - Library Director - Town ...
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