📢 Gray hiring full-time Library Director ($75.5k–$84.4k)

The Town of Gray is hiring a full-time Library Director to lead the Gray Public Library in Cumberland County.

The director will oversee budgeting, staffing, programs, and public service. The town is looking for someone with strong leadership and administrative skills and a solid understanding of public library services.

Requirements:

Master’s in Library Science from an ALA-accredited program

from an program At least 5 years of library experience

of library experience At least 1 year in a supervisory role

Job details:

Salary: $75,500–$84,469 , depending on experience

, depending on experience Schedule: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday , aligned with library hours

Full-time, , aligned with library hours Benefits: Health, life insurance, retirement, educational reimbursement, and more

Health, life insurance, retirement, educational reimbursement, and more Position is open until filled

To apply, send a Town of Gray employment application, cover letter, and resume to [email protected] or mail to: Town of Gray – Human Resources Department, 24 Main Street, Gray, ME 04039.

Full job description: www.graymaine.org/employment.