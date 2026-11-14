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🐱 Sweet Kittens in Gray, LA Looking for Loving Homes
Gray has some very special kittens waiting for families to love them. All of these babies are at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and are looking for safe, indoor homes.
Zelda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Zelda is a sleek, all-black baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’ve been thinking about a kitten, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Puffin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Puffin is a handsome little boy with a rich brown coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home.
👉 Meet Puffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Viktor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Viktor is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of him. He’s looking for someone who will guide him from playful baby to loyal house cat.
👉 Meet Viktor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Link
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Link is another adorable black baby boy, ready to “link up” with his new family. He’d love a cozy bed, some toys, and a gentle hand to pet him.
👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pidgeon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Pidgeon is a soft gray baby girl with a gentle look. She’d be a lovely companion for quiet evenings and lazy weekends.
👉 Meet Pidgeon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WC Sisu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
WC Sisu is a mostly black kitten with a strong little spirit. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet WC Sisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penguin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Penguin is a gray/blue baby boy with a cool name and a bright future. He’s hoping someone will choose him and give him a forever family.
👉 Meet Penguin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zenyatta
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Zenyatta is a fluffy, mostly white baby girl with medium-length fur. She’ll need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Zenyatta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gray, LA and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 873-6709 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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