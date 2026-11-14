Gray has some very special kittens waiting for families to love them. All of these babies are at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and are looking for safe, indoor homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Zelda is a sleek, all-black baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’ve been thinking about a kitten, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Puffin is a handsome little boy with a rich brown coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home.

👉 Meet Puffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Viktor is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of him. He’s looking for someone who will guide him from playful baby to loyal house cat.

👉 Meet Viktor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Link is another adorable black baby boy, ready to “link up” with his new family. He’d love a cozy bed, some toys, and a gentle hand to pet him.

👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Pidgeon is a soft gray baby girl with a gentle look. She’d be a lovely companion for quiet evenings and lazy weekends.

👉 Meet Pidgeon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

WC Sisu is a mostly black kitten with a strong little spirit. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet WC Sisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Penguin is a gray/blue baby boy with a cool name and a bright future. He’s hoping someone will choose him and give him a forever family.

👉 Meet Penguin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Zenyatta is a fluffy, mostly white baby girl with medium-length fur. She’ll need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Zenyatta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gray, LA and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 873-6709 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.