Looking for a loyal friend in Gray, LA? These adoptable dogs at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Phone: (985) 873-6709

Link is a handsome, silver-coated boy with a strong build and a soft expression. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share your days, Link could be your match.

👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Phone: (985) 873-6709

Ace is a young black Lab mix, full of that classic Lab charm and energy. He’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with his new people. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and training, Ace may be the perfect buddy to join your adventures.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Medium Terrier mix

Medium Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Phone: (985) 873-6709

Piper is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a cute white-and-brown coat. She’s the kind of dog who can fit well into many homes, from active singles to busy families, as long as she gets love, guidance, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gray, Louisiana, please consider visiting Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter or calling (985) 873-6709 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.