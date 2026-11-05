🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gray, LA

Looking for a four-legged friend in Gray, Louisiana? These adoptable dogs at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Nelly is a young terrier mix with a beautiful brown and tan coat. She’s the perfect age to keep learning and growing with her new family.

👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Beagle mix

Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Beagle mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Tulip is a charming Corgi/Beagle mix with short legs and a big heart. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun.

👉 Meet Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Branch is a young terrier mix with a handsome dark coat. He’s ready to learn new tricks and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Branch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

German Shepherd Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Sabastian, also called Mischief, is a young puppy with a striking dark coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, socializing, and growing up with your family.

👉 Meet Sabastian (Mischief) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Love is a beautiful brown Pit Bull Terrier mix whose name says it all. She’s an adult girl ready to give her heart to a family who will cherish her.

👉 Meet Love and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Harvest is a senior Cattle Dog mix with a soft tan coat. She may be older, but she still has plenty of love to give and would appreciate a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Harvest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Coral is a striking black-and-white terrier mix. As an adult dog, she’s ready to settle into a routine and become part of your daily life.

👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Phone: (985) 873-6709

Flower is a sweet Pit Bull Terrier puppy with a lovely gray-and-white coat. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and keep her safe.

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gray, LA, please consider visiting Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter or calling (985) 873-6709 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.