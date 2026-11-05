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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gray, LA
Looking for a four-legged friend in Gray, Louisiana? These adoptable dogs at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Nelly
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Nelly is a young terrier mix with a beautiful brown and tan coat. She’s the perfect age to keep learning and growing with her new family.
👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tulip
- Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Tulip is a charming Corgi/Beagle mix with short legs and a big heart. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun.
👉 Meet Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Branch
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Branch is a young terrier mix with a handsome dark coat. He’s ready to learn new tricks and bond closely with his new people.
👉 Meet Branch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sabastian (Mischief)
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Sabastian, also called Mischief, is a young puppy with a striking dark coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, socializing, and growing up with your family.
👉 Meet Sabastian (Mischief) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Love
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Love is a beautiful brown Pit Bull Terrier mix whose name says it all. She’s an adult girl ready to give her heart to a family who will cherish her.
👉 Meet Love and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harvest
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Harvest is a senior Cattle Dog mix with a soft tan coat. She may be older, but she still has plenty of love to give and would appreciate a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Harvest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coral
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Coral is a striking black-and-white terrier mix. As an adult dog, she’s ready to settle into a routine and become part of your daily life.
👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flower
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
- Phone: (985) 873-6709
Flower is a sweet Pit Bull Terrier puppy with a lovely gray-and-white coat. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and keep her safe.
👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gray, LA, please consider visiting Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter or calling (985) 873-6709 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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