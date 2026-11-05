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Gray

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gray, LA

3 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Gray, Louisiana? These adoptable dogs at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Nelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKt5c_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Nelly is a young terrier mix with a beautiful brown and tan coat. She’s the perfect age to keep learning and growing with her new family.

👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tulip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRfre_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Beagle mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Tulip is a charming Corgi/Beagle mix with short legs and a big heart. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun.

👉 Meet Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Branch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLQWF_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Branch is a young terrier mix with a handsome dark coat. He’s ready to learn new tricks and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Branch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sabastian (Mischief)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7kd2_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with gray or silver
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Sabastian, also called Mischief, is a young puppy with a striking dark coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, socializing, and growing up with your family.

👉 Meet Sabastian (Mischief) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATwHA_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Love is a beautiful brown Pit Bull Terrier mix whose name says it all. She’s an adult girl ready to give her heart to a family who will cherish her.

👉 Meet Love and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Harvest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qh0Ob_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Harvest is a senior Cattle Dog mix with a soft tan coat. She may be older, but she still has plenty of love to give and would appreciate a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Harvest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Coral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvTZ0_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Coral is a striking black-and-white terrier mix. As an adult dog, she’s ready to settle into a routine and become part of your daily life.

👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Flower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3RQi_1GmhFBXl00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
  • Shelter: Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (985) 873-6709

Flower is a sweet Pit Bull Terrier puppy with a lovely gray-and-white coat. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and keep her safe.

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gray, LA, please consider visiting Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter or calling (985) 873-6709 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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