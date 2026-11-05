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🔧 Gray Court, SC Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
3 days ago
Gray Court is busy with manufacturing and industrial work right now, and that means steady demand for skilled maintenance pros. If you’re good with tools, machines, and night shifts, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Lead – Night Shift
- Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC
- Location: Gray Court, SC
- Type: Full-time (night shift)
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads night-shift maintenance for shredders, conveyors, and heavy equipment at a busy environmental facility. Good fit if you have 3–5 years maintenance experience, can troubleshoot mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and basic electrical issues, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
Facilities Technician II GC
- Employer: ZF Transmissions Gray Court, LLC
- Location: Gray Court, SC
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll support facility maintenance and process support systems at a major automotive plant, handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting. Great for someone who can read mechanical/electrical/hydraulic/pneumatic schematics, understands PLC logic and BMS, and wants to grow in a high-tech, high-volume environment.
Maintenance Technician – Industrial Electrical & Mechanical
- Employer: OpSource Staffing Inc (for a local manufacturer)
- Location: Gray Court, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32–$38/hour (DOE)
- Shift: Train on 1st shift, then move to 3rd shift
Hands-on role keeping production lines running with a mix of electrical and mechanical work. Ideal if you have 3+ years industrial maintenance, strong electrical troubleshooting, and experience with PLCs (Siemens) and VFDs; you’ll handle installs, emergency repairs, and preventive maintenance.
If one of these sounds close, don’t overthink it—save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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