🔧 Gray Court, SC Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Gray Court is busy with manufacturing and industrial work right now, and that means steady demand for skilled maintenance pros. If you’re good with tools, machines, and night shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC

VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC Location: Gray Court, SC

Type: Full-time (night shift)

(night shift) Salary: Not listed

This role leads night-shift maintenance for shredders, conveyors, and heavy equipment at a busy environmental facility. Good fit if you have 3–5 years maintenance experience, can troubleshoot mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and basic electrical issues, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: ZF Transmissions Gray Court, LLC

Location: Gray Court, SC

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

You’ll support facility maintenance and process support systems at a major automotive plant, handling preventive maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting. Great for someone who can read mechanical/electrical/hydraulic/pneumatic schematics, understands PLC logic and BMS, and wants to grow in a high-tech, high-volume environment.

Employer: OpSource Staffing Inc (for a local manufacturer)

(for a local manufacturer) Location: Gray Court, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32–$38/hour (DOE)

Shift: Train on 1st shift, then move to 3rd shift

Hands-on role keeping production lines running with a mix of electrical and mechanical work. Ideal if you have 3+ years industrial maintenance, strong electrical troubleshooting, and experience with PLCs (Siemens) and VFDs; you’ll handle installs, emergency repairs, and preventive maintenance.

If one of these sounds close, don’t overthink it—save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.