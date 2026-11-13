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🚨 Hazmat truck crash closes Hopewell Road in Graves County
🚨 Hazardous material truck crash closes Hopewell Road in Graves County
Kentucky State Police Post 1 is on the scene of a single-vehicle semi-truck crash involving a hazardous material spill near Hopewell Road and Herman Road in Graves County, by Hickory, KY.
Hopewell Road is currently closed to traffic between Westplains Road and KY-408 while crews clean up the scene.
A 2027 Volvo truck with a 2025 Wabash semi-trailer carrying a Class 8 Corrosive Solid overturned while turning from Herman Road onto Hopewell Road. The driver reported a possible minor injury but declined medical treatment.
The crash caused a leak of diesel fuel, oil, and hazardous materials. The hazardous material is Poultry Guard Dry, a granulated bentonite clay with sulfuric acid. Authorities report no current risk to public health from this incident.
If you travel in this area, plan another route until the road reopens.
More Info: Kentucky State Police
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