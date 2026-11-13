🚨 Hazardous material truck crash closes Hopewell Road in Graves County

Kentucky State Police Post 1 is on the scene of a single-vehicle semi-truck crash involving a hazardous material spill near Hopewell Road and Herman Road in Graves County, by Hickory, KY.

Hopewell Road is currently closed to traffic between Westplains Road and KY-408 while crews clean up the scene.

A 2027 Volvo truck with a 2025 Wabash semi-trailer carrying a Class 8 Corrosive Solid overturned while turning from Herman Road onto Hopewell Road. The driver reported a possible minor injury but declined medical treatment.

The crash caused a leak of diesel fuel, oil, and hazardous materials. The hazardous material is Poultry Guard Dry, a granulated bentonite clay with sulfuric acid. Authorities report no current risk to public health from this incident.

If you travel in this area, plan another route until the road reopens.