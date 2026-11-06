📢 Free parenting class that earns points for kids’ Christmas gifts

📅 Free parenting class with Christmas gift points

Lotus is teaming up with the Graves County FRYSC to offer a free parenting class as part of the Community Christmas Connection program.

Through this program, parents attend community classes and earn points. Those points can then be used to shop for Christmas gifts for their children.

If you’re a parent in Graves County looking for extra support and some help with holiday gifts, this class may be a good fit.

Details like date, time, and exact location are not listed here, so check with Graves County Public Library or the FRYSC for the schedule and how to sign up.