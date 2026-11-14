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🏥 Grapevine, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring around Grapevine, TX is steady right now, with options from pediatrics to retail pharmacy to advanced imaging. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.
Orthopedic Technician – Andrews Institute
- Employer: Children’s Health
- Location: Northlake clinic (training in Plano) near Grapevine, TX
- Type: Full-time, onsite, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role applying and removing casts, splints, and traction devices for pediatric orthopedic patients. Great fit if you have 2+ years of ortho patient care, a BLS card, and want strong benefits like retirement match, parental leave, and medical premiums covered after 3 years.
Staff Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Grapevine, TX retail pharmacy
- Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $60.00–$76.00 per hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives
- Application Window: Anticipated close 02/13/2027
Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support clinical services like testing and prescribing where allowed. You’ll need an active TX pharmacist license, NPI, and comfort working weekends; role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).
Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform high-quality CT scans that feed into underwriting and risk analytics, with a strong focus on data accuracy, privacy, and regulatory compliance. Good match if you’re confident with CT equipment, patient positioning, and working closely with radiologists and cross-functional data teams.
If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Grapevine tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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