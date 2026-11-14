Healthcare hiring around Grapevine, TX is steady right now, with options from pediatrics to retail pharmacy to advanced imaging. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.

Employer: Children’s Health

Children’s Health Location: Northlake clinic (training in Plano) near Grapevine, TX

Northlake clinic (training in Plano) near Type: Full-time, onsite, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role applying and removing casts, splints, and traction devices for pediatric orthopedic patients. Great fit if you have 2+ years of ortho patient care, a BLS card, and want strong benefits like retirement match, parental leave, and medical premiums covered after 3 years.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Grapevine, TX retail pharmacy

retail pharmacy Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week)

Pay Range: $60.00–$76.00 per hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Application Window: Anticipated close 02/13/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support clinical services like testing and prescribing where allowed. You’ll need an active TX pharmacist license, NPI, and comfort working weekends; role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Grapevine, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform high-quality CT scans that feed into underwriting and risk analytics, with a strong focus on data accuracy, privacy, and regulatory compliance. Good match if you’re confident with CT equipment, patient positioning, and working closely with radiologists and cross-functional data teams.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Grapevine tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.