Grapevine is busy right now with leadership roles, from hotels to high-end clinics to tech operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Grapevine, TX (DFW Airport North)

(DFW Airport North) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 base + up to 50% quarterly bonus

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll run the full hotel operation—rooms, F&B, sales, engineering, HR, and accounting—with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, hotel discounts). Great fit if you have hotel leadership experience and like owning P&L and guest experience.

Employer: 2301 Plastic Surgery

Location: Grapevine, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead front-of-house operations for a boutique, two-physician aesthetic practice, with a big focus on sales growth, KPIs, and five-star patient experience. They want 3+ years management in aesthetics/derm/medspa or luxury service, plus strong sales coaching skills.

Employer: SMS Infocomm

Location: Grapevine, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead a technical operations team supporting AI server repair, including SOPs, KPIs, budgeting, and customer relationships. Ideal if you have a technical/production ops background, 3+ years in server/computer repair or networking, and strong leadership and problem-solving skills.

If any of these feel close to your background, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.