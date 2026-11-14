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Grapevine
Spotlight on Grapevine cottage and side businesses
11 days ago
Grapevine is highlighting local entrepreneurs, side hustles, and cottage businesses, sharing how residents turn hobbies into income and shape the community’s economy. Learn more about these creative businesses and their impact on Grapevine here: More information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Grapevine, Texas, Economic Development
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.