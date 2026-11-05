Police warn drivers of increased deer activity

The Grapevine Police Department is warning drivers that deer will be more active on North Texas roads now through December and are most likely to cross at dawn and dusk. Drivers should stay alert in wooded or brushy areas and where there are deer crossing signs, use high beams when safe, watch road edges, and never swerve to avoid a deer—brake firmly and stay in your lane. If you hit a deer, turn on your hazard lights, pull over safely, call 911 if anyone is hurt or the deer is blocking traffic, check your vehicle for damage, and in Grapevine report dead or injured animals to 817-410-3370 x2.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grapevine Police Department