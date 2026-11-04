🍽️ Grapevine TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grapevine’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to hotel bars and trendy brunch spots. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mariella of Grapevine Senior Living & Memory Care

Mariella of Grapevine Senior Living & Memory Care Location: Grapevine, TX (3735 Ira E Woods Ave)

(3735 Ira E Woods Ave) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time (in-person)

This role is all about serving meals to residents and keeping the dining area clean and safe. You’ll take orders, serve food and drinks, wash dishes, and help with general kitchen cleaning, with solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and ongoing training for eligible staff.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn DFW North

Location: Grapevine, TX

Pay: From $15.50 per hour

Hours: 24–32 hours per week

Type: Part-time (in-person)

Serve drinks and food in a hotel bar setting, using POS systems to handle orders and payments. Good fit if you know cocktails and wine, like talking with guests, and want steady bar shifts without late-night club hours.

Employer: Arcis Golf – Cowboys Golf Club

Location: Grapevine, TX

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Help golfers with bags, carts, and range balls at a well-known local course. This is a great pick if you enjoy being outdoors and around the golf scene, with perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, F&B discounts, and golf/tennis benefits (eligibility may vary).

Employer: Butter My Brunch

Location: Grapevine, TX 76051

Pay: $150.00 – $500.00 per day (includes tips)

(includes tips) Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Work fast-paced brunch shifts at a European-inspired spot with busy weekends and high tip potential. You’ll use Toast POS, handle multiple tables, and upsell brunch cocktails, with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and a referral program.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.