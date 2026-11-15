Granville has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes through Whiskers Animal Rescue. Each one has a special story and is ready to be someone’s new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (with bold black and white markings)

Black (with bold black and white markings) Adoption fee: $100 (listing also shows $110; rescue notes $100)

(listing also shows $110; rescue notes $100) Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue – Granville, OH

About Marva:

Marva is a striking black-and-white beauty with a personality as bold as her markings. She likes to be part of whatever is going on, enjoys chin scratches, and loves a cozy spot to lounge. She’s happy to keep you company during quiet evenings or busy days and is ready to bring her charm and companionship to a forever home.

👉 Meet Marva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Havana Brown mix

Domestic Shorthair / Havana Brown mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute tortoiseshell (soft gray, cream, and peach)

Dilute tortoiseshell (soft gray, cream, and peach) Adoption fee: $100 (listing also shows $110; rescue notes $100)

(listing also shows $110; rescue notes $100) Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue – Granville, OH

About Azalea:

Azalea is a delicate beauty with a dreamy dilute tortie coat. She has a gentle, quiet charm that blooms slowly but sweetly. She enjoys peaceful windowsills, soft pets, and calm company. Once she feels safe, she’s a tender-hearted companion who’s ready to blossom in a loving home.

👉 Meet Azalea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue – Granville, OH

About Frodo:

Frodo is one of three kittens (Sam, Frodo & Precious) who were trapped, neutered, and almost returned to their outdoor colony. Instead, they were brought into rescue to learn about indoor life, full bellies, and the chance at a forever home. Frodo is starting a much happier chapter and is looking for a family to help him continue that journey.

👉 Meet Frodo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue – Granville, OH

About Precious:

Precious is another of the three kittens saved from life on the streets. She was trapped and spayed, then brought into rescue instead of being released back outside. Now she’s safe, learning about indoor comforts, and waiting for a forever home where she can feel loved and secure.

👉 Meet Precious and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue – Granville, OH

About Sam:

Sam is the third kitten from this rescued trio. Like Frodo and Precious, he was moments away from being returned to his outdoor colony when rescue stepped in. Now he’s safe indoors, with a full belly and a bright future ahead—he just needs a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Granville, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Whiskers Animal Rescue and meeting these wonderful kitties. Your home could be the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.