Granville has some very special cats hoping to find their forever families. All of these kitties are with Whiskers Animal Rescue and are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue

Location: Granville, OH

This “little black panther” has a sleek coat and tons of kitten charm. Hanny is full of personality and ready to leave shelter life behind for a home of his own.

All cats from Whiskers are age-appropriately vaccinated (including rabies & FVRCP/Feline Leukemia), dewormed, flea-free, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed/neutered before adoption is finalized.

👉 Meet Hanny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: Listed as $110 (description notes $100)

Listed as (description notes $100) Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue

Location: Granville, OH

Marva is a striking black-and-white beauty with a bold personality to match her markings. She loves being part of the action, enjoys chin scratches, cozy lounging spots, and will happily keep you company through quiet evenings or busy days.

Whiskers cats are vaccinated, dewormed, flea-free, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed/neutered before going home.

👉 Meet Marva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red & white

Orange/red & white Special note: FIV+

Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue

Location: Granville, OH

Cheeky is a sweet former street cat whose roaming days are over. This FIV+ boy is ready for cozy naps, full food bowls, and all the love he’s been missing. He has plenty of affection to share and is so ready for the “good life” indoors.

All Whiskers cats are age-appropriately vaccinated, dewormed, flea-free, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed/neutered before adoption.

👉 Meet Cheeky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Havana Brown mix

Domestic Shorthair / Havana Brown mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute tortoiseshell (soft gray, cream, peach)

Dilute tortoiseshell (soft gray, cream, peach) Adoption fee: $110 (description notes $100)

(description notes $100) Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue

Location: Granville, OH

Azalea is a gentle, delicate beauty with a dreamy dilute tortie coat. She has a quiet charm that blooms slowly and loves peaceful windowsills, soft pets, and calm company. Once a friendly stray, she’s now ready for a home where she can truly blossom.

Whiskers provides all cats vaccinated, dewormed, flea-free, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed/neutered before adoption.

👉 Meet Azalea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue

Location: Granville, OH

Gumby arrived at a farm in very rough shape—skinny, miserable, and needing help. Now he’s thriving and enjoying the good life. He especially loves being brushed and is ready for a forever home where he’ll always be safe and cared for.

All Whiskers cats are age-appropriately vaccinated, dewormed, flea-free, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed/neutered before going home.

👉 Meet Gumby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / buff

Cream / buff Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Whiskers Animal Rescue

Location: Granville, OH

Listed as Butterbeer (called Butterbean in the description), this fluffy buff-colored kitten is like a little scoop of butterscotch. He’s a sweet puff of sunshine, ready to bring extra warmth and fun to his new family.

Whiskers ensures all cats are vaccinated, dewormed, flea-free, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed/neutered before adoption is finalized.

👉 Meet Butterbeer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Granville, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Whiskers Animal Rescue. You can learn more or confirm details by visiting each link above or contacting the rescue directly through their Adopt-a-Pet listings.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.