Looking for a feline friend in Grantsville, UT? These adoptable cats at Purrfect Pawprints are fixed, cared for, and waiting for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white tuxedo

Black and white tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

About Draco: Draco is a striking tuxedo boy in a fluffy black-and-white "suit." He’s neutered, vaccinated, and described as smart, friendly, and playful. He enjoys being held and cuddled, so if you want a cat who likes affection, Draco could be a great match. He has no listed compatibility restrictions, so he’s ready to meet you and see if you click.

👉 Meet Draco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

About Clifford: Clifford is a young orange kitten with a bright, warm coat. As a baby, he’s still growing into his personality and will need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Clifford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Color: White

White Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

About Jessie: Jessie is a young Siamese with a lovely light coat. Siamese cats are often known for their voices and strong bonds with their people, and Jessie is at a great age to settle into a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red tabby

Orange / red tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

About Jayce: Jayce is a handsome 7‑month‑old orange tabby who is already neutered. He’s described as gentle, loyal, and smart. He can be shy and may seem scared at first, but there’s a very sweet cat underneath that caution. Jayce came from a high‑kill shelter where he was very frightened, so he’ll do best with a patient adopter who can give him time to feel safe and come out of his shell.

👉 Meet Jayce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

About Spout: Spout is an introverted orange boy at first glance. In new spaces or with new people, he likes to watch from a safe spot until he feels secure. Once he settles in, his true self appears: he’s mellow, deeply affectionate, and enjoys gentle head scratches and slow blinks. If you love a calm, loving cat who bonds quietly and deeply, Spout could be your match.

👉 Meet Spout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grantsville, UT, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Purrfect Pawprints. Share this list with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.