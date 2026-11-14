Three wonderful cats in Grantsville, UT are hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a very different vibe, but they all have one thing in common: they love people.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

Location: Grantsville, UT

Javier is a tiny explorer and a total cuddle bug. He loves chasing toy mice, leaping after anything that moves, and following his humans around like a little shadow. When playtime is over, he’s happy to curl up and soak in the snuggles.

For more info on his health, vaccines, and if he’s fixed yet, please contact Purrfect Pawprints directly.

Contact: Purrfect Pawprints – phone number listed on his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Javier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

Location: Grantsville, UT

Mao Mao is a high-energy, super-sweet little girl who loves to play hard and then snuggle even harder. She’s into feather wands, zoomies down the hallway, and pouncing on stray shoelaces. When she’s tired, she turns into a purring lap cat who soaks up chin scratches.

For details on her vaccines, spay status, and how she does with other pets, please reach out to Purrfect Pawprints.

Contact: Purrfect Pawprints – phone number listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Mao Mao and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White & Black

White & Black Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Purrfect Pawprints

Location: Grantsville, UT

Mighty Tiny is a big, gentle cuddle buddy with a calm, easygoing vibe. This 3-year-old boy loves stretching out across the sofa and politely asking for chin rubs. He’s all about relaxed company and quiet affection.

For more info on his health, neuter status, and personality with kids or other pets, contact Purrfect Pawprints.

Contact: Purrfect Pawprints – phone number listed on his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Mighty Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Grantsville, UT and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these sweet kitties from Purrfect Pawprints. Share this with friends and neighbors so these cats can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.