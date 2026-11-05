🚌 Grantsville, UT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Grantsville has a few solid transportation gigs right now, from hands-on mechanic work to active seasonal delivery support.

Here are the standout roles hiring in and around Grantsville, UT this week:

Employer: Ocean Star International

Ocean Star International Location: Based in Grantsville, UT , off-season work at plant in Snowville, UT , harvest season on Stansbury Island (Great Salt Lake)

Based in , off-season work at plant in , harvest season on Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Full-time mechanic role working on boats, trucks, generators, diesel equipment, and hydraulic pumps for a long-running aquaculture company. Standard 40-hour weeks Feb–Sept, then busy harvest season Oct–Jan with overtime and bonus opportunities, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, PTO, and optional on-site housing.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Grantsville, UT

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours vary

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in your own community. This is a physically active outdoor job, lifting up to 70 lbs, with flexible day-to-day scheduling Monday–Saturday, excellent weekly pay, and no prior experience required.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.