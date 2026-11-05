🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs in Grantsville, UT

Grantsville’s logistics scene is growing fast, especially around manufacturing. If you like organized chaos, warehouses, and keeping product moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Grantsville, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep Jabil’s warehouse inventory accurate by physically counting materials, recording results, and using scanners/SAP for transactions. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, solid computer skills, and strong attention to detail; comes with a full benefits package including medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Grantsville, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the link between customer demand and the factory floor by building production plans, loading schedules into SAP, and working with operations to keep orders on time. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in Supply Chain/Operations (or similar) and 2+ years of planning/scheduling in manufacturing, plus strong Excel and data skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.