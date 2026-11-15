Grants Pass healthcare is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to licensed nursing and travel therapy. Good mix of steady local roles and higher-pay travel contracts.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Royale Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)

Volare Health, LLC (Royale Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation Center) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time (PRN and flexible schedule available)

Full-time (PRN and flexible schedule available) Pay: $18.00/hour

Great fit if you love helping seniors and want to start or grow a healthcare career without doing hands-on clinical care. Flexible shifts, team support, and training to help you move up.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)

Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time and PRN

Full-time and PRN Pay: $33–$45/hour

In-house therapy team focused on patient care, not productivity quotas, plus medical plans, PTO, 401(k), and CEU/tuition support. Good role if you want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)

Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day & night shifts

Full-time, 12-hour day & night shifts Pay: $39.11–$62.15/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Long-term care role open to new and experienced LPNs, with flexible scheduling, strong benefits, and a 3‑month new nurse residency. May qualify for up to $50,000 in potential benefits through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Royale Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center)

Volare Health, LLC (Royale Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Full-time and Part-time Pay: $23.45–$33.42/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Hands-on resident care with solid benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help). Good for CNAs who want a stable, supportive setting and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Health & Rehabilitation Center)

Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Health & Rehabilitation Center) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time and Part-time, 8- and 12-hour shifts

Full-time and Part-time, Pay: $23.45–$33.42/hour (based on certified experience)

(based on certified experience) Similar CNA role at a sister facility with flexible shift lengths, strong benefits, and career growth. Nice option if you want to tailor your schedule.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Grants Pass, OR (13-week travel assignment)

(13-week travel assignment) Type: Contract, travel

Contract, travel Pay: Not listed (weekly pay with full benefits and housing options)

Not listed (weekly pay with full benefits and housing options) 13‑week PT contract with day-one benefits, 100% paid housing available, and travel/license reimbursement. Great if you want to explore Southern Oregon while keeping full-time income.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts, 13 weeks)

Travel (36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts, 13 weeks) Estimated Pay: $2,048.56/week (wages + tax-free stipends)

(wages + tax-free stipends) Travel PT role with housing and meal per diems, 401(k) match, and full benefits. Good for experienced PTs who want strong weekly pay and recruiter support.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts, 13 weeks)

Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts, 13 weeks) Estimated Pay: $2,078/week (package; details via recruiter)

(package; details via recruiter) Outpatient-focused travel PT contract—nice if you prefer clinic work and want a set 13‑week adventure with competitive pay.

Employer: Asante Three Rivers Medical Center

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time, variable night shifts (FTE 0.9)

Full-time, variable night shifts (FTE 0.9) Pay: Competitive (plus shift differentials: $1.56 evenings, $2.75 nights, $1.49 weekends )

Competitive (plus shift differentials: ) Acute care LPN role on an Ortho Neuro unit with strong orientation for new or acute-care-new LPNs, plus medical, retirement match, PTO, and tuition support.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.