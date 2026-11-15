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Grants Pass
🏥 Grants Pass healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles
4 days ago
Grants Pass healthcare is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to licensed nursing and travel therapy. Good mix of steady local roles and higher-pay travel contracts.
Resident Assistant (RA) – Royale Gardens
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Royale Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time (PRN and flexible schedule available)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Great fit if you love helping seniors and want to start or grow a healthcare career without doing hands-on clinical care. Flexible shifts, team support, and training to help you move up.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Highland House
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time and PRN
- Pay: $33–$45/hour
- In-house therapy team focused on patient care, not productivity quotas, plus medical plans, PTO, 401(k), and CEU/tuition support. Good role if you want steady hours with room to grow.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Highland House
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day & night shifts
- Pay: $39.11–$62.15/hour (based on experience)
- Long-term care role open to new and experienced LPNs, with flexible scheduling, strong benefits, and a 3‑month new nurse residency. May qualify for up to $50,000 in potential benefits through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Royale Gardens
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Royale Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $23.45–$33.42/hour (based on experience)
- Hands-on resident care with solid benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help). Good for CNAs who want a stable, supportive setting and clear advancement paths.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Highland House
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Highland House Health & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time and Part-time, 8- and 12-hour shifts
- Pay: $23.45–$33.42/hour (based on certified experience)
- Similar CNA role at a sister facility with flexible shift lengths, strong benefits, and career growth. Nice option if you want to tailor your schedule.
Physical Therapist – Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Grants Pass, OR (13-week travel assignment)
- Type: Contract, travel
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay with full benefits and housing options)
- 13‑week PT contract with day-one benefits, 100% paid housing available, and travel/license reimbursement. Great if you want to explore Southern Oregon while keeping full-time income.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,049/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts, 13 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $2,048.56/week (wages + tax-free stipends)
- Travel PT role with housing and meal per diems, 401(k) match, and full benefits. Good for experienced PTs who want strong weekly pay and recruiter support.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,078/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts, 13 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $2,078/week (package; details via recruiter)
- Outpatient-focused travel PT contract—nice if you prefer clinic work and want a set 13‑week adventure with competitive pay.
LPN – Ortho Neuro, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Employer: Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, variable night shifts (FTE 0.9)
- Pay: Competitive (plus shift differentials: $1.56 evenings, $2.75 nights, $1.49 weekends)
- Acute care LPN role on an Ortho Neuro unit with strong orientation for new or acute-care-new LPNs, plus medical, retirement match, PTO, and tuition support.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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