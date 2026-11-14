Grants Pass healthcare is busy right now—clinics, pharmacies, and care homes are all hiring. If you like helping people, there are solid options here from entry-level caregiving to licensed roles.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies)

Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacy role where you float as needed, focus on accurate prescriptions, vaccines, and strong customer service. Good fit if you want a busy setting, growth paths within a big company, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Pediatric TLC, P.C.

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on pediatric clinic role working with infants, toddlers, and kids—taking vitals, updating EHR, giving vaccines, and helping with labs. Great if you enjoy kid-friendly care and want steady hours in an office setting.

Employer: Prestige Care, Inc.

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Part-time, NOC (overnight) shift

Salary: Not listed

Overnight caregiving in a senior living community—help with daily living, meals, housekeeping, and emergencies while supporting resident dignity and independence. Good entry point if you have a heart for older adults and want to build experience with strong training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.