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🎓 Grants Pass Education Jobs with Multiple Classroom Roles
Grants Pass has some solid options right now if you like working with kids. These roles are hands-on, in-person, and great for anyone building a career in education or childcare.
After-School Program Assistant
- Employer: On Campus Kids After School Enrichment
- Location: Grants Pass, OR (in person)
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.55 – $25.00 per hour
Help run after-school activities, homework time, and play for elementary-age kids in a safe, fun setting. Good fit if you have energy after school hours and enjoy keeping kids engaged and supported.
HS Teacher Assistant - Parkview
- Employer: Southern Oregon Head Start
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.54 – $20.60 per hour (bilingual: $19.47 – $21.63 per hour, based on education)
Support a Head Start classroom, help lead activities, ride the bus as a monitor, and step in when the teacher is out. Great if you have experience with young children and want steady hours plus training and clear growth paths.
Infant/Toddler Co-Teacher
- Employer: Home Away From Home Family Preschool & Childcare
- Location: Grants Pass, OR (in person)
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
Team-teach in an infant/toddler room, focusing on daily care, early learning through play, and close communication with families. Nice option if you love working with little ones and want more classroom responsibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.