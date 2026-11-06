🎓 Grants Pass Education Jobs with Multiple Classroom Roles

Grants Pass has some solid options right now if you like working with kids. These roles are hands-on, in-person, and great for anyone building a career in education or childcare.

Employer: On Campus Kids After School Enrichment

On Campus Kids After School Enrichment Location: Grants Pass, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.55 – $25.00 per hour

Help run after-school activities, homework time, and play for elementary-age kids in a safe, fun setting. Good fit if you have energy after school hours and enjoy keeping kids engaged and supported.

Employer: Southern Oregon Head Start

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.54 – $20.60 per hour (bilingual: $19.47 – $21.63 per hour, based on education)

Support a Head Start classroom, help lead activities, ride the bus as a monitor, and step in when the teacher is out. Great if you have experience with young children and want steady hours plus training and clear growth paths.

Employer: Home Away From Home Family Preschool & Childcare

Home Away From Home Family Preschool & Childcare Location: Grants Pass, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Team-teach in an infant/toddler room, focusing on daily care, early learning through play, and close communication with families. Nice option if you love working with little ones and want more classroom responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.