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🚌 Grants Pass, OR Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Grants Pass has some solid transportation openings right now, from shop leadership to local delivery and regional CDL routes. If you like being on the move (or keeping the wheels turning), these are worth a look.
Shop Manager – Fleet Maintenance
- Employer: First Student
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Salary: $82,500 – $87,500/year
Lead the maintenance shop that keeps local school buses safe and on the road. You’ll supervise techs, manage repairs and budgets, and work a steady Monday–Friday, 8-hour schedule with full benefits, PTO, and holidays.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Seasonal, part-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
Deliver packages around town in your own car, stay active, and get paid weekly. Great short-term gig if you want flexible hours, outdoor work, and a foot in the door with a big-name employer.
CDL-A Truck Driver – West Coast Regional
- Employer: Market Express LLC
- Home Base: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, CDL-A
- Pay: $0.68/mile to start, up to $0.73/mile in year one
Run regional routes in OR, WA, ID, UT, NV, and Northern CA with no-touch freight and home every 7–10 days. You’ll get weekly pay, late-model trucks, bonuses for miles/safety/fuel, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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