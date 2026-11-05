📣 Several Sales & Banking Roles Hiring Now in Grants Pass

Grants Pass has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and community-focused work. Here are a few local roles where you can grow your career and your network.

Employer: Riverside Home Health Care and Hospice (Pennant Group)

Riverside Home Health Care and Hospice (Pennant Group) Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll build relationships with hospitals, clinics, and care homes to bring patients into home health and hospice services. This is a good fit if you enjoy healthcare, territory planning, and hitting clear marketing and referral goals.

Employer: WaFd Bank

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.72 – $29.35 per hour

Mix of sales and customer service, helping clients open accounts, discuss loans, and learn digital banking tools. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, health insurance, 401(k), stock options, bonuses, and more) and a clear path to grow in banking.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Part-time (29 hours/week)

Salary: $21.94 – $26.82 per hour

You’ll handle both in-person and digital-focused banking, opening accounts, processing transactions, and advising customers on deposit and loan products. Great for someone with several years of retail banking experience who wants strong benefits even at part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; banking and outreach jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.