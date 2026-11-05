🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Hiring Now in Grants Pass

Grants Pass is busy on the production side right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and leading teams. If you’re into making things and keeping lines running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: PlayCore

PlayCore Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base salary (exact amount not listed)

Run and set up Haas mills and lathes to make precision parts, work closely with engineers, and help improve machining processes. This role comes with free single-employee health insurance, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, short-term disability, and a 401(k) with up to 4% match.

Employer: Impact Electronic Solutions (ESAM)

Location: 2100 NE Spalding Ave, Grants Pass, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00am–1:30pm , OT as needed (weekdays + some Saturdays)

Monday–Friday, , OT as needed (weekdays + some Saturdays) Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team, track quality, delivery, and efficiency KPIs, and drive continuous improvement on the floor. You’ll get 401(k) with 3% company match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, PTO, and sick time.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.