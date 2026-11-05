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Grants Pass
🏥 Grants Pass Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Imaging & Hospice Roles
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Grants Pass, OR—especially in imaging and hospice care. If you’re a nurse, tech, or traveler, there are several solid options here with clear pay and benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,329/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)
- Pay: $2,329/week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)
This 8-week travel PT assignment is great if you want steady day shifts and a change of scenery. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support.
CT Tech RVI Ambulatory
- Employer: Asante
- Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift – days
- Pay: $37.90–$52.12/hr + evening, night, and weekend differentials
Day-shift CT role with a strong imaging team and board-certified radiologist support. Ideal if you like autonomy, problem-solving, and want solid benefits, PTO, and retirement.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,985/week Nights
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Pay: Estimated $2,985/week (4×10-hr nights, 13 weeks)
High-paying night CT travel contract with housing and M&I per diems broken out. Good fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want strong pay plus 401(k) match and medical benefits.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,545/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Pay: $2,545/week (10-hr rotating shifts, 13 weeks)
MRI travel role where you’ll handle full-scope MRI imaging and patient prep. Comes with guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and completion/referral bonuses.
Supv Technical Imaging Ambulatory
- Employer: Asante
- Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift – days
- Pay: $46.62–$64.11/hr
Lead role supervising imaging staff and workflow while still doing MRI/CT as needed. Great if you have 3+ years’ experience and want leadership plus strong benefits and tuition support.
Radiologic Tech RVI Ambulatory
- Employer: Asante
- Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift – days
- Pay: $31.00–$42.63/hr + shift differentials
General X-ray role doing diagnostic radiographic procedures and patient care. Good match if you’re OBMI-licensed with ARRT (R) and want stable hours and full benefits.
Radiologic Tech Assistant RVI Ambulatory
- Employer: Asante
- Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift – days
- Pay: $23.26–$31.99/hr + shift differentials
Support role under a radiologic technologist, helping with imaging procedures, front office, and patient care. Great entry point if you’ve completed radiology coursework and hold an OBMI LXMO permit.
CT Tech RVI Ambulatory
- Employer: Asante
- Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift – days
- Pay: $37.90–$52.12/hr + shift differentials
Another listing for the same CT role at RVI Grants Pass, with full details on duties and qualifications. If you’re OBMI-licensed with CT certification and like day shifts, this is worth a close look.
Per Diem Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) – Day & Night
- Employer: Bristol Hospice
- Location: Grants Pass, OR (serving Jackson, Josephine & Douglas Counties)
- Type: Per diem (PRN), day & night shifts
- Pay: $51–$53/hr
Field hospice RN role focused on assessments, care planning, and symptom management at end of life. Good if you have 1+ year acute care, value mission-driven work, and want mileage reimbursement and strong full-time perks if you pick up more hours.
Per Diem Hospice LPN – Day & Night
- Employer: Bristol Hospice
- Location: Grants Pass, OR (multi-county territory)
- Type: Per diem (PRN), day & night shifts
- Pay: $36–$38/hr
Hands-on hospice LPN role providing direct patient care, education, and symptom management. Nice fit if you’re an Oregon LPN with a few years’ experience and want flexible shifts with mileage and access to strong benefits.
Ultrasound Tech RVI Ambulatory
- Employer: Asante
- Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR
- Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE), 1st shift – days
- Pay: $39.51–$54.33/hr + shift differentials
Sonographer role doing a variety of diagnostic and procedure-guided ultrasounds. Great if you want part-time hours with full benefits eligibility and already hold (or can quickly get) ARDMS/ARRT(S) and OBMI Sonography.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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