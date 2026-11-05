🏥 Grants Pass Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Imaging & Hospice Roles

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Grants Pass, OR—especially in imaging and hospice care. If you’re a nurse, tech, or traveler, there are several solid options here with clear pay and benefits.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)

Travel, full-time (listed as internship) Pay: $2,329/week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

This 8-week travel PT assignment is great if you want steady day shifts and a change of scenery. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Asante

Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley Imaging – Type: Full-time , 1st shift – days

, 1st shift – days Pay: $37.90–$52.12/hr + evening, night, and weekend differentials

Day-shift CT role with a strong imaging team and board-certified radiologist support. Ideal if you like autonomy, problem-solving, and want solid benefits, PTO, and retirement.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Travel, full-time

Travel, full-time Pay: Estimated $2,985/week (4×10-hr nights, 13 weeks)

High-paying night CT travel contract with housing and M&I per diems broken out. Good fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want strong pay plus 401(k) match and medical benefits.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Type: Travel, full-time

Travel, full-time Pay: $2,545/week (10-hr rotating shifts, 13 weeks)

MRI travel role where you’ll handle full-scope MRI imaging and patient prep. Comes with guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and completion/referral bonuses.

Employer: Asante

Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley Imaging – Type: Full-time , 1st shift – days

, 1st shift – days Pay: $46.62–$64.11/hr

Lead role supervising imaging staff and workflow while still doing MRI/CT as needed. Great if you have 3+ years’ experience and want leadership plus strong benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Asante

Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley Imaging – Type: Full-time , 1st shift – days

, 1st shift – days Pay: $31.00–$42.63/hr + shift differentials

General X-ray role doing diagnostic radiographic procedures and patient care. Good match if you’re OBMI-licensed with ARRT (R) and want stable hours and full benefits.

Employer: Asante

Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley Imaging – Type: Full-time , 1st shift – days

, 1st shift – days Pay: $23.26–$31.99/hr + shift differentials

Support role under a radiologic technologist, helping with imaging procedures, front office, and patient care. Great entry point if you’ve completed radiology coursework and hold an OBMI LXMO permit.

Employer: Asante

Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley Imaging – Type: Full-time , 1st shift – days

, 1st shift – days Pay: $37.90–$52.12/hr + shift differentials

Another listing for the same CT role at RVI Grants Pass, with full details on duties and qualifications. If you’re OBMI-licensed with CT certification and like day shifts, this is worth a close look.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Grants Pass, OR (serving Jackson, Josephine & Douglas Counties)

(serving Jackson, Josephine & Douglas Counties) Type: Per diem (PRN) , day & night shifts

, day & night shifts Pay: $51–$53/hr

Field hospice RN role focused on assessments, care planning, and symptom management at end of life. Good if you have 1+ year acute care, value mission-driven work, and want mileage reimbursement and strong full-time perks if you pick up more hours.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Grants Pass, OR (multi-county territory)

(multi-county territory) Type: Per diem (PRN) , day & night shifts

, day & night shifts Pay: $36–$38/hr

Hands-on hospice LPN role providing direct patient care, education, and symptom management. Nice fit if you’re an Oregon LPN with a few years’ experience and want flexible shifts with mileage and access to strong benefits.

Employer: Asante

Location: Rogue Valley Imaging – Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley Imaging – Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE) , 1st shift – days

, 1st shift – days Pay: $39.51–$54.33/hr + shift differentials

Sonographer role doing a variety of diagnostic and procedure-guided ultrasounds. Great if you want part-time hours with full benefits eligibility and already hold (or can quickly get) ARDMS/ARRT(S) and OBMI Sonography.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.