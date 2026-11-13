Grants Cibola County Schools will hold a public information meeting on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the GCCS Central Office – Training Room, 413 Roosevelt, Grants, NM 87020 for parents, community members, and tribal leaders to hear district updates and share ideas about future plans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grants Cibola County Schools