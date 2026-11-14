Healthcare hiring is steady in Grants, NM, with options for both bedside care and support roles. Here are a few solid picks if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (community hospital client)

Talented Medical Solutions (community hospital client) Location: Grants, NM

Salary: $135,000 – $168,000 per year

Type: Full-time, direct-hire

You’ll handle medication orders, monitor patient drug therapy, and supervise techs in a community hospital setting. Great fit if you’re a New Mexico-licensed pharmacist who wants strong pay and a mix of clinical and operational work.

Employer: Cibola General Hospital

Location: Grants, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in the Emergency Department supporting patients with behavioral health and substance use issues. Ideal if you’re community-minded, have (or can get) a CHW or PS certification, and want to do hands-on support, coaching, and resource referrals.

Employer: Accountable Healthcare Staffing

Location: Grants, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time local or travel contract, nights

Provide nursing care in a correctional setting, with options for local or travel contracts. You’ll need 1 year of recent RN experience in corrections or acute care plus BLS and an active NM or Compact RN license; comes with a wide range of benefits through the agency.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.