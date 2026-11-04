📢 October 2026 zoning permits in Grant Township

📢 October 2026 zoning permits issued in Grant Township

Here’s a quick look at zoning permits that were approved in October 2026 in Grant Township (report submitted by M. Serwa):

8 x 16 addition at 3730 Saginaw (Owner: Theisen )

at (Owner: ) Storage container at 3404 Shiawassee (Owner: Knebusch )

at (Owner: ) Addition at 4736 Spartan (Owner: Banks )

at (Owner: ) 24 x 24 building at 4061 Kelly (Owner: Hupert)

If you live near these addresses, this list can help you understand new additions or structures going up in your area. For more zoning details or future reports, check with Grant Township offices or the township website.