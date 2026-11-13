📢 Free innovation workshop for Grant County business owners

Grant County Economic Growth Council is hosting “Create and Innovate,” a free workshop for Grant County business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at NearSpace Education in Upland.

International keynote speaker Jon Colby will lead a two-hour, improv-based session focused on the “Yes, And” approach—building on ideas instead of shutting them down. You’ll get practical tools to think more creatively and solve problems with your team, without awkward role-play or forced participation.

This is the Growth Council’s final workshop of 2026; the series will resume in February 2027.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at create-and-innovate.eventbrite.com.

Questions? Contact Loretta Tappan at communications@grantcounty.com or 765-662-0650.

Location: NearSpace Education, Upland, Indiana.