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Grant County
⚠️ Grant County offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
2 days ago
⚠️ Grant County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Grant County Administrative Offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
Regular business hours will start again on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If you have questions about County roads or law enforcement while offices are closed, you can still get help by calling the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at (575) 388-8840.
More Info: NOTICE OF CLOSURE – VETERANS DAY • Grant County, N...
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