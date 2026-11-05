Pulled pork dinner to support Cops and Kids

A pulled pork fundraiser for the Brian Sharp Memorial Foundation for Cops and Kids will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 4–8 p.m. at the Garden House of Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle. Presale tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children, and at the door tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for children, with children 5 and under eating free; adult dinners include a pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, coleslaw or green beans, and a drink, and child dinners include a pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese, applesauce, and a drink. Takeout and delivery are available, and ticket preorders must be placed by November 7.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grant County Sheriff's Office - Marion, IN