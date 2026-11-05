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Mason
Wanted suspect Marty L. Banter taken into custody
5 days ago
Marty L. Banter has been taken into custody in Mason, Ohio, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana. The sheriff’s office reports the situation was resolved without further incident.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Grant County Sheriff's Office - Marion, IN
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