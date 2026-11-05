📢 Grant County DATA Quiz Bowl winners and how schools can join

📢 Grant County students shine in 2026 DATA Quiz Bowl

Students from across Grant County recently took part in the annual Drug, Alcohol and Tobacco Awareness (DATA) Quiz Bowl, hosted by Marion Community Schools and the Grant County Drug and Alcohol Resource Team (DART) at Justice Intermediate School in Marion.

The event teaches kids about the risks of substance use and encourages healthy choices, with students in grades 4–7 first competing at their own schools, then advancing to the county finals on Oct. 28.

Top county finishers were:

Division 1 (grades 4–5) 1st: Ben Niebauer , Northview Elementary (Mississinewa) 2nd: Evie Strong , Northview Elementary (Mississinewa)

Division 2 (grades 6–7) 1st: AJ Orr , Eastbrook Junior High 2nd: Paisley Dalrymple , Swayzee Elementary (Oak Hill)



Schools from Marion, Madison-Grant, Mississinewa, Oak Hill, and Eastbrook districts participated. All students received prize bags, and winners took home JBL Tune wireless headphones and other goodies from local sponsors.

Schools interested in joining future DATA Quiz Bowls can reach out to Tiffany Tracy at Justice Intermediate School.