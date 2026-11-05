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Granite Shoals

📅 Merry Mondays: Santa photos at Quarry Park Dec 7 & 14

3 days ago
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📅 Merry Mondays – Photos with Santa in Granite Shoals

Bring the family out for some holiday fun at Quarry Park!

When: Mondays, December 7 & 14, 2026, 5:00–6:30 p.m.
Where: Quarry Park Christmas Tree, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Rd.

What’s happening:

  • Photos with Santa by the big Christmas tree
  • Letters to Santa at the Santa Mail station
  • Hot cocoa & treats to enjoy
  • Christmas lights all around Quarry Park

Bundle up, bring the kids, and enjoy a cozy, festive evening close to home. It’s a simple way to make some holiday memories right here in Granite Shoals.

More Info: Merry Mondays Are Back! • Granite Shoals, TX

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