📅 Merry Mondays: Santa photos at Quarry Park Dec 7 & 14

📅 Merry Mondays – Photos with Santa in Granite Shoals

Bring the family out for some holiday fun at Quarry Park!

When: Mondays, December 7 & 14, 2026, 5:00–6:30 p.m.

Where: Quarry Park Christmas Tree, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Rd.

What’s happening:

Photos with Santa by the big Christmas tree

by the big Christmas tree Letters to Santa at the Santa Mail station

at the Santa Mail station Hot cocoa & treats to enjoy

to enjoy Christmas lights all around Quarry Park

Bundle up, bring the kids, and enjoy a cozy, festive evening close to home. It’s a simple way to make some holiday memories right here in Granite Shoals.