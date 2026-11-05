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📅 Granite Shoals Hometown Christmas Parade on Nov 21
📅 Granite Shoals Hometown Christmas Parade – Nov 21
Kick off the holidays with an evening of Christmas fun in Granite Shoals!
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Main location: Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Rd.
Here’s what’s happening:
3:00 p.m. – Santa Dash Golf Cart Parade
Starts at City Hall with a festive golf cart parade.
5:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting Ceremony
Head to Quarry Park to watch the community Christmas tree light up.
After the parade – Santa Meet & Greet
Visit with Santa, snap photos, and enjoy Christmas treats.
Bring the family, invite your neighbors, and enjoy a cozy small-town holiday evening together!
More Info: Granite Shoals Annual Hometown Christmas Parade! •...
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