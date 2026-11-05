📅 Granite Shoals Hometown Christmas Parade on Nov 21

📅 Granite Shoals Hometown Christmas Parade – Nov 21

Kick off the holidays with an evening of Christmas fun in Granite Shoals!

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Main location: Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Rd.

Here’s what’s happening:

3:00 p.m. – Santa Dash Golf Cart Parade

Starts at City Hall with a festive golf cart parade.

5:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting Ceremony

Head to Quarry Park to watch the community Christmas tree light up.

After the parade – Santa Meet & Greet

Visit with Santa, snap photos, and enjoy Christmas treats.

Bring the family, invite your neighbors, and enjoy a cozy small-town holiday evening together!