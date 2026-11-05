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Granite Shoals
📅 Free Sunset Sips & Social at Granite Shoals City Hall
3 days ago
📅 Free sunset social at City Hall balcony
Enjoy a relaxed evening with neighbors at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Rd.
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
Time: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Location: City Hall Balcony overlooking Lake LBJ and Packsaddle Mountain
Cost: FREE – Everyone is welcome!
Drinks and light snacks will be provided, and you’re welcome to bring your favorite beverage.
Come unwind after work, enjoy the Hill Country sunset, and mingle with friends and neighbors in a casual, friendly setting.
More Info: Sunset Sips, Snacks & Social! • Granite Shoals, TX
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