Granite City has some solid driving jobs right now, from local hauls to regional flatbed and industrial work. If you’ve got a CDL and like staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Boise Cascade Company

Boise Cascade Company Location: Granite City, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver and distribute building products to local customers, with a focus on safety, DOT compliance, and good equipment care. This role comes with a Class A CDL requirement, 2+ years’ experience, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, incentives).

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Granite City, IL (regional routes in IL & IN)

(regional routes in IL & IN) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a sleeper tractor with a 53' flatbed hauling aluminum sheeting on dedicated regional routes. Good fit if you know flatbed securement (straps/tarps), like steady lanes, and want to stay mostly in the Illinois/Indiana region.

Employer: HPC Industrial (a Clean Harbors company)

Location: Granite City, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Drive Class A or B (no restrictions) and operate industrial equipment like vacuum trucks and hydroblasting units on client sites. This role offers benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid training, and is open to transitioning military with manual transmission and tanker experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.