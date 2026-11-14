Grangeville has a small but steady stream of customer-facing jobs right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Grangeville, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients over the phone to answer questions, solve problems, and help them follow their doctor’s orders. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, enter orders, and keep records updated in the computer system.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role at Lincare; it appears to be the same position.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Grangeville, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, and medical/dental/vision)

Help lead the store team with customer service, sales, and daily operations, and step in as shift manager when needed. Good fit if you like cars or retail, and there’s strong promote-from-within growth plus benefits starting day one; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.