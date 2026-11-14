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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Grandville, MI
Grandville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local teams all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Claire's
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a fun, fashion-forward store, coach the team, and learn professional ear piercing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and employee discount, plus clear paths to grow your retail career.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: GRX Group
- Location: Grandville, MI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
Office-based customer service role handling calls, emails, and walk-ins while supporting the sales team with orders and data entry. Paid training, health insurance, 401(k), and employee discount make this a solid option if you like organized, desk-style work with people contact.
JD Associate – Rivertown Crossings
- Employer: JD Finish Line
- Location: Rivertown Crossings Mall, Grandville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right shoes and gear in a busy, sports-focused store. Offers employee discounts, retirement plan options, and growth opportunities in a fast-paced, team environment.
Team Captain – Endzone & Loyalty (Front End)
- Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front-end team, coach cashiers, and drive loyalty sign-ups while making sure checkout is fast and friendly. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want a bigger role in scheduling, training, and store operations.
Firearms Sales Outfitter – Full-Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Specialize at the gun counter, helping customers choose firearms and hunting gear while handling ATF paperwork correctly. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, discounts) and steady retail hours.
Night Operations Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Management-in-training role focused on overnight freight and store operations, with a structured program to prepare you for an assistant manager position. Good match if you have 3+ years of leadership experience and don’t mind night shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. A 10-minute application today could land you interviews by next week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.