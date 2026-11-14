Grandville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local teams all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Claire's

Claire's Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a fun, fashion-forward store, coach the team, and learn professional ear piercing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and employee discount, plus clear paths to grow your retail career.

Employer: GRX Group

Location: Grandville, MI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Office-based customer service role handling calls, emails, and walk-ins while supporting the sales team with orders and data entry. Paid training, health insurance, 401(k), and employee discount make this a solid option if you like organized, desk-style work with people contact.

Employer: JD Finish Line

Location: Rivertown Crossings Mall, Grandville, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right shoes and gear in a busy, sports-focused store. Offers employee discounts, retirement plan options, and growth opportunities in a fast-paced, team environment.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, coach cashiers, and drive loyalty sign-ups while making sure checkout is fast and friendly. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want a bigger role in scheduling, training, and store operations.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialize at the gun counter, helping customers choose firearms and hunting gear while handling ATF paperwork correctly. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, discounts) and steady retail hours.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Management-in-training role focused on overnight freight and store operations, with a structured program to prepare you for an assistant manager position. Good match if you have 3+ years of leadership experience and don’t mind night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. A 10-minute application today could land you interviews by next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.