Healthcare hiring around Grandville, MI is steady right now, with a nice mix of clinic roles and advanced practice spots. If you want patient-facing work without hospital shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Grandville Foot and Ankle, P.C.

Grandville Foot and Ankle, P.C. Location: Grandville, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour + monthly bonuses

Cross-trained role where you’ll room patients, help with procedures and wound care, and also handle front desk check-in, scheduling, and phones. Good fit if you have prior medical office experience and want hands-on clinical work in a small, upbeat specialty practice (also great for a pre-med gap year).

Employer: EyeCare Partners (Grand Rapids Ophthalmology)

(Grand Rapids Ophthalmology) Location: Grand Rapids / West Michigan , serving the Grandville area

, serving the Grandville area Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive guaranteed salary + productivity bonus (exact amount not listed)

Join a large, established OD/MD group with 12 clinics, 2 surgery centers, 12 ophthalmologists, and 25 optometrists. You’ll step into immediate patient volume, have clinical autonomy, and get a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, CE and licensure reimbursement, and possible relocation help).

Employer: Grandville Foot and Ankle, P.C.

Grandville Foot and Ankle, P.C. Location: Grandville, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (option for full-time; hours flexible)

(option for full-time; hours flexible) Pay: $50–$65/hour + bonuses (training starts at $50/hr)

Outpatient NP role focused on foot and ankle conditions—diabetic foot care, wounds, sports injuries, and more. No weekends, holidays, or hospital call, with preferred hours on Tuesday mornings and Fridays and room to grow your skills in a niche specialty; new grads with strong clinical skills may be considered.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the offices—they may have other roles coming up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.