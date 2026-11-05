🍽️ Several Grandville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Perks

Grandville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good perks, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$20/hour + monthly bonus

Why it’s interesting: Lead shifts at a fast-growing chicken chain known for its “Work Hard. Have Fun.” vibe. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, gym membership program, PTO, sick time, 8 paid holidays, weekly pay, and more. You’ll run day-to-day operations, manage crew, handle cash, and keep service and safety on point.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access)

Why it’s interesting: Kitchen role cooking classic comfort food with no experience required – they’ll train you. Perks include health insurance eligibility for part-time, vacation time, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, EAP, and 35% discount on food and retail, plus extra discounts on travel, phones, and more.

Employer: Red Robin

Red Robin Location: Grandville, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Lucrative compensation + quarterly bonus (details in interview)

(details in interview) Why it’s interesting: Management role at a busy casual restaurant with flexible schedules, generous PTO, health/dental/vision, disability, free life insurance, 401(k) with match, and strong training and growth paths. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, and focused on a fun, “bottomless” guest experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options will surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.