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🏥 Grandview, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week
Healthcare hiring around Grandview, MO is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to more specialized RN roles. If you’re in medical or nursing, this is a good moment to look.
Radiologic Technologist – Urgent Care
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Grandview, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced urgent care role where you’ll produce and verify diagnostic X-ray images and support quick provider decisions. Good fit if you’re a licensed rad tech who likes a busy setting, strong teamwork, and direct patient contact.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Sunrise Nursing & Memory Care
- Location: Raymore, MO (near Grandview/Belton)
- Type: Internship / CNA role
- Shifts: 7a–7p, 7p–7a
- Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay, shift differentials)
CNA position in a memory care and rehab setting with PTO, health, vision, dental, and regular appreciation events. Great if you enjoy a team-focused, upbeat facility and want to help residents regain strength and independence.
MDS Coordinator (Registered Nurse / RN)
- Employer: Life Care Center of Grandview
- Location: Grandview, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role focused on MDS assessments, care plans, and CMS compliance in a post-acute/long-term care setting. Ideal for an RN with at least 2 years’ experience (geriatric preferred) who likes detailed work, regulations, and leading documentation quality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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