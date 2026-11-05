🏥 Grandview, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Healthcare hiring around Grandview, MO is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to more specialized RN roles. If you’re in medical or nursing, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Grandview, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced urgent care role where you’ll produce and verify diagnostic X-ray images and support quick provider decisions. Good fit if you’re a licensed rad tech who likes a busy setting, strong teamwork, and direct patient contact.

Employer: Sunrise Nursing & Memory Care

Location: Raymore, MO (near Grandview/Belton)

Raymore, MO (near Grandview/Belton) Type: Internship / CNA role

Shifts: 7a–7p, 7p–7a

7a–7p, 7p–7a Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay, shift differentials)

CNA position in a memory care and rehab setting with PTO, health, vision, dental, and regular appreciation events. Great if you enjoy a team-focused, upbeat facility and want to help residents regain strength and independence.

Employer: Life Care Center of Grandview

Location: Grandview, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on MDS assessments, care plans, and CMS compliance in a post-acute/long-term care setting. Ideal for an RN with at least 2 years’ experience (geriatric preferred) who likes detailed work, regulations, and leading documentation quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.