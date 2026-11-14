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Grandview Heights
📅 Middle School Band Concerts on Nov. 18 at GHHS
12 days ago
📅 Middle School Band Concerts at GHHS Auditorium
Grandview Heights middle school bands will perform on Wednesday, 11/18/2026 at the GHHS Auditorium.
Concert times:
- Grades 5–6: Concert at 6:00 p.m.
- Grades 7–8: Concert at 7:00 p.m.
Student report times & locations:
- Grade 5: Report at 5:45 p.m. to the band room
- Grade 6: Report at 5:45 p.m. to the choir room
- Grade 7: Report at 6:45 p.m. to the band room
- Grade 8: Report at 6:45 p.m. to the choir room
Students should arrive on time and in concert dress. Families and friends are welcome to come enjoy the performances.
More Info: Middle School Band Concerts (grades 5-6) 6:00 p.m....
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