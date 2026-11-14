📅 Middle School Band Concerts at GHHS Auditorium

Grandview Heights middle school bands will perform on Wednesday, 11/18/2026 at the GHHS Auditorium.

Concert times:

Grades 5–6: Concert at 6:00 p.m.

Concert at Grades 7–8: Concert at 7:00 p.m.

Student report times & locations:

Grade 5: Report at 5:45 p.m. to the band room

Report at to the Grade 6: Report at 5:45 p.m. to the choir room

Report at to the Grade 7: Report at 6:45 p.m. to the band room

Report at to the Grade 8: Report at 6:45 p.m. to the choir room

Students should arrive on time and in concert dress. Families and friends are welcome to come enjoy the performances.