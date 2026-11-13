Grandview Heights has some solid options right now if you like sales, client work, and building long-term relationships. Here are a few roles worth a closer look.

Employer: C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Location: Grandview Heights, OH

Type: Full-time (on-site 4 days/week, 1 day remote)

(on-site 4 days/week, 1 day remote) Salary: $24.28 – $54.99/hour (base pay range for this location)

Entry-level role built for new grads (class of 2027) with a 24-month training and rotation program. You’ll learn supply chain, manage shipments, work directly with customers, and use data/AI tools to solve real business problems. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Location: Grandview Heights, OH – 1000 Yard Street (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range: $48,000 – $89,500; expected starting: $48,000 – $72,000

Hybrid role with a Fortune 100 company, working with financial professionals to grow annuity business. You’ll build and manage relationships, help with case design and product education, and support sales campaigns. FINRA SIE and Series 6 are required, and you’ll need Series 63 within 120 days. Strong benefits, including medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a company-paid pension.

Employer: ALTA Performance Materials US, LLC

Location: Grandview, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role with a global leader in specialty resins and composites. You’ll research markets, prospect new accounts, qualify leads, and partner closely with outside sales, technical service, and supply chain to move deals from first contact to close. Great fit if you like B2B sales, technical products, and building long-term customer relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.