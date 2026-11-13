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📅 7th Girls & JH Boys Basketball vs Grandfalls – Nov 16
4 days ago
📅 7th Girls & JH Boys Basketball vs Grandfalls
Come out and support local student athletes as 7th grade girls and junior high boys basketball teams take on Grandfalls.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 5:00–6:00 PM
- Teams: 7th Girls / JH Boys Basketball
- School District: Iraan-Sheffield CISD
If you’ve got students playing, or just enjoy school sports, this is a nice, quick evening game to catch after work or school. You can also copy the event to Google Calendar or download the iCal file from the district site to set a reminder.
More Info: 7th Girls/ JH Boys Basketball VS Grandfalls | Iraa...
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