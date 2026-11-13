📅 7th Girls & JH Boys Basketball vs Grandfalls

Come out and support local student athletes as 7th grade girls and junior high boys basketball teams take on Grandfalls.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 5:00–6:00 PM

Teams: 7th Girls / JH Boys Basketball

7th Girls / JH Boys Basketball School District: Iraan-Sheffield CISD

If you’ve got students playing, or just enjoy school sports, this is a nice, quick evening game to catch after work or school. You can also copy the event to Google Calendar or download the iCal file from the district site to set a reminder.