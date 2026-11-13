The Grand Traverse County Road Commission will close Beitner Road between Williams Road and River Road and Park Drive at the intersection of South Airport Road and Park Drive in Garfield Township during the week of November 16, 2026, weather permitting. At South Airport Road, Park Drive will be closed at the intersection, and the northernmost westbound lane of South Airport Road will be closed while crews repair a sewer main, so drivers should plan for delays and slow down near workers. Road crews will also be doing pothole patching, grading and blading of gravel roads, ditch work, and sign repair at various locations across the county during this same week.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grand Traverse County Road Commission