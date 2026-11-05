Fire crews free patient after crash near Van

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, the Grand Saline Fire Department sent 10 firefighters and multiple units to help the Van Fire Department with a motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of FM 773 outside the City of Van. Firefighters performed a vehicle extrication, quickly freed one patient, and CHRISTUS Medic 12 transported the patient to CHRISTUS in Tyler for medical care, with support from the Van Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Alexander’s Towing of Van, Van Zandt County Dispatch, and the Van Fire Department.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grand Saline Fire Department