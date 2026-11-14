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Grand Rivers
📅 Breakfast with Santa in Grand Rivers, Dec. 12
12 days ago
📅 Breakfast with Santa in Grand Rivers
Bring the kids for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 9–11 a.m. at the Grand Rivers Community Center, 155 W Cumberland Ave.
The morning will include:
- Pancake breakfast
- Story time
- Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Trackless train ride
- Special gifts
Tickets are $25 per person for both children and adults. Attendance is limited to 30 children, so getting tickets early is a good idea.
Perfect for families looking for a small, cozy holiday event close to home.
More Info: Breakfast with Santa
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