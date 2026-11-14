📅 Breakfast with Santa in Grand Rivers

Bring the kids for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 9–11 a.m. at the Grand Rivers Community Center, 155 W Cumberland Ave.

The morning will include:

Pancake breakfast

Story time

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Trackless train ride

Special gifts

Tickets are $25 per person for both children and adults. Attendance is limited to 30 children, so getting tickets early is a good idea.

Perfect for families looking for a small, cozy holiday event close to home.